KEARNEY, Mo — Russell Frick likes to bring joy to those who travel down highway 92 in Missouri.

For the past 10-12 years, Frick has built many objects using hay bales such as tractors, pigs, pumpkins and now this year, Mahomes.

His grand daughter decided this year’s object should be the 18-foot stack of Patrick Mahomes hay.

It took about a week to bring to life.