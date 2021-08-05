Missouri man dressed in colonial costume charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – A Missouri locksmith was charged Wednesday for his alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C.

Isaac Samuel Yoder, owner of “Yoder Lock and Key” in Nevada, Mo. was featured in several photographs inside the Capitol building wearing a George Washington costume.

According to federal officials, Yoder was identified through a tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center that stated, “I was made aware that an individual that works at Yoder locksmith in Nevada, Missouri was involved in the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6th. I am unsure of the gentleman’s first name but know the day of the event he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: A protester dressed as George Washington debates with a Capitol Police before being pushed out. Supporters of US President Donald Trump protested inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Agents then compared his driver’s license photo to the photo of the costume-clad man in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The pictures matched, and Yoder was contacted by FBI agents to conduct an interview.

Yoder agreed to an interview with FBI agents at the Joplin Resident Agency in Joplin, Mo.

During the interview, Yoder explained that he had entered the Capitol building through a west-facing door after seeing broken glass and barricades.

He said the situation seemed to be “somewhat under control” by the time he entered the building and that many people were standing around taking pictures and videos.

Yoder said he exited the same way he entered.

He stated he later learned that his brothers, who had attended the Trump rally with him, had been exposed to tear gas, and one was hit by rubber bullets.

He brought the costume and his phone to the interview, and agents were able to determine that it was the same one worn during the riot.

Yoder has been charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and attempting to disrupt government business with disorderly conduct or parading, demonstrating, or picketing inside a Capitol building.

Yoder was arrested on Aug. 4 in Springfield, Mo.