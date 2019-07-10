Missouri suspect passes gas so loudly, police find him

LIBERTY, Mo. (WDTN) – A Missouri suspect with a felony arrest warrant was on the run, hiding from police when he passed gas, giving away his hiding spot.

The Clay County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that authorities were looking for a person who was wanted on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance when the suspect’s loud gas pass led police right to him.

If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a 💩 day. 🚓 #ItHappened Posted by Clay County, Missouri Sheriff on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the comments.