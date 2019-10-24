Missouri teen charged with mutilating and decapitating a cat in an Arby’s bathroom

WARNING: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 19-year-old is facing charges for mutilating a cat in an Arby’s bathroom, according to court records.

Tanner Maggard was charged with second-degree animal abuse and second-degree property damage.

Court documents said Maggard previously worked at an Arby’s in Lee’s Summit before he was fired for “setting fires” at the restaurant in June.

On Saturday, Maggard came into the same Arby’s, placed an order and went into the men’s restroom. Court documents said he then came out and told the manager, “Oh, I see you remodeled the bathroom, huh.” The manager told police that Maggard reentered the bathroom shortly after.

Then, as the manager was cleaning the bathroom, he said he could hear Maggard in a toilet stall, coughing and gagging, according to court records.

Court documents said Maggard exited the restaurant through a “propped open” door near the restroom after the manager left.

When the manager went back to clean the stall Maggard had been in, he found a cat’s body that he said had been mutilated and decapitated on the changing table.

The manager told police that a large amount of blood was smeared across the toilet, walls and door. When police arrived, the responding officer said she didn’t detect any foul odor, indicating the cat had been recently mutilated.

WDAF contributed to this article.