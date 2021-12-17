Mom steals daughter’s identity to attend college, fool boyfriends

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri woman has pled guilty to a scheme to steal her estranged daughter’s identity, enroll in a university and get financial aid. The New York Times reports that Laura Oglesby, 48, had boyfriends who believed that she was only 22-years-old. She pretended to be her daughter for around two years.

The Mountain View, Missouri woman used her daughter’s Social Security card in 2016 to get a Missouri driver’s license. Oglesby enrolled in a university in 2017 using the same stolen identification. She was able to get financial aid which gave her access to thousands of dollars in grants and student loans.

Investigators from Arkansas notified the Mountain View Police Department that they were looking for Oglesby. She was wanted for financial fraud and for embezzlement of over $25,000. The embezzlement was also tied to the theft of her daughter’s identity. They believed that she was living north of the Arkansas border.

The Mountain View Police Department arrested her during a traffic stop in 2018. She initially denied that she was Laura Oglesby but later admitted who she really was after officers showed her proof.

The plea agreement has Oglesby paying $17,521 in restitution to the university, as well as restitution to her daughter. Oglesby pled guilty in federal court Monday to Social Security fraud. She could face up to five years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Police say that she probably ruined her daughter’s credit.