More and more people working from home experiencing ‘digital overloads’

Lubbock, TX — Nearly three in four Americans say working from home has increased their sense of “digital overload,” according to new research.

The survey of Americans working from home found that, since messaging, email and video chat are now the primary ways they communicate, 73% of workers are more digitally connected than ever – but 6 in 10 say they’re less productive.



Sixty-six percent of respondents blamed their diminished productivity on the people they live with, while 62% cited distractions in and around their home workspace, and 40% said it’s because they just don’t have the right tools.

Speaking of tools, while 74% of workers polled say they now spend the majority of their day looking at a screen, over half of respondents say they are now more likely to reach for paper and pen during the workday.



TOP “WORK FROM HOME WISHLIST” ITEMS



1. Peace and quiet (38%)

2. Reliable internet connection (38%)

3. High-quality headphones / headset for taking calls (36%)

4. Ergonomic chair (30%)

5. The ability to print as much and as often as I would like (29%)