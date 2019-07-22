More women are smoking pot while pregnant

(WIVB) — Two studies published this week in the medical journal JAMA talk about cannabis use during pregnancy.

One study by National Institutes of Health shows an increase in the number of pregnant women who reported cannabis use in the past month.

According to that study, it has doubled over the last 15 years.

The other study describes an elevated risk of pre-term delivery among women who report cannabis use during pregnancy.

Marijuana is legal in some form in 33 states, but the use of it is not recommended during pregnancy.