Mother of missing 2-year-old says she is pregnant, claims she was unable to take polygraph because of it

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, the mother of missing Evelyn, told WJHL in a Facebook message that she was pregnant.

Boswell said in that message that she could not take a polygraph test because she was pregnant.

When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”

TBI officials also told WJHL in an e-mail that, “Megan Boswell was not scheduled to meet with a TBI polygraph examiner today.”

No other details were immediately available.

