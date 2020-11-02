Multi-state fugitive facing over 50 charges in Alabama arrested in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A West Virginia man wanted in multiple states for charges that date back to 2018 was arrested in Alabama Sunday, Nov. 1.

The United States Marshals Service has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the capture of multi-state fugitive Brandon Wesley Sanford.

The fugitive, Sanford, was wanted by the State of West Virginia Department of Corrections, Iowa State Police, and the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama for numerous criminal charges.

Sanford’s criminal history shows about 50 or more charges in the state of Alabama alone to include theft of property, receiving stolen property, fraudulent use of a credit card, burglary, domestic violence, criminal mischief, obstruction, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prison contraband. Sanford has been on the run since June 24, 2020. The warrants have been active for Autauga County since 2018, according to United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Supervisor David Onofry.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the USMS Task Force Birmingham, used an anonymous tip from CrimeStoppers to locate and arrest Sanford at an unknown address in Walker County, Alabama Sunday.