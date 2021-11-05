Multiple bomb threats reported at Yale University; local residents urged to stay clear of area

Seven buildings in the Old Campus area received bomb threats at around 2 p.m., Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said. (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple bomb threats were called in on the campus of Yale University Friday, school officials said, shutting down many roads in downtown New Haven, Connecticut.

Seven buildings in the Old Campus area received bomb threats at around 2 p.m., Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said.

The University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, the Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall, and Grace Hopper College were all evacuated, Higgins said.

Old Campus is currently blocked off to traffic and passersby. Some nearby streets are also off limits to cars and pedestrians.

Residents of New Haven are urged to stay clear of downtown until further notice, city officials said. Mayor Justin Elicker said roads would be closed for at least two or three hours.

#BREAKING: Sources tell @WTNH 7 @Yale facilities have been threatened. Many area businesses evacuated and there are road closures across downtown #NewHaven. Residents are urged to stay clear of downtown until further notice. pic.twitter.com/e1NYjbPq7X — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) November 5, 2021

Out of an abundance of caution, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Department of Homeland Security, the university confirmed.

Yale students were also evacuated to the New Haven Green, a downtown park, on Friday afternoon.

Elicker posted a statement on Facebook, saying in part: “New Haven Fire, New Haven Police, Yale University Police, and specialized hazardous device teams are working to inspect and investigate all areas until they are safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.