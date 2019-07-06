‘My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry’ menu has gone viral

PHOENIX – A viral photo recently led to a social media debate. Is your girlfriend actually hungry or does she just want to share your food?

This past week, a post included a photo from Mama D’s Diner in North Little Rock, AR, which included a “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” section on the menu.

The publicity from the viral photo has skyrocketed the small-town diner into super stardom, which has led to more restaurants trying to get in on the “My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry” trend.

The Tipsy Coyote Bar & Grill in Scottsdale has a similar section on its menu, in case you and your significant other can’t figure out the dinner debate.

“My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry” is another way of saying, order a half size of something for your girlfriend when she says, “I’m not hungry” for dinner.

The Tipsy Coyote version of “My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry” only includes salads for half price, while Mama D’s Diner includes a side of french fries or chicken wings.

Some people find the humor, while others not so much.

The “my girlfriend isn’t hungry” menu option is funny. Change my mind.



Seriously, I’m opening up this tweet for educated, civil debate. pic.twitter.com/rRsNBqq7H0 — Kyle Harris (@kylesaidthis) July 3, 2019

I had a rage blackout over this trend and when I woke up this is what was in a Google Doc https://t.co/AvNDuTOEw4 — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) July 2, 2019

(Original story from yourphx.com and edited by EverythingLubbock.com)