NAS Pensacola secured due to bomb threat

National

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (1:28 PM) — NAS Pensacola remains secured as authorities monitor the area for any perceived threat.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola announced on Facebook the base is currently secured due to a bomb threat. Both gate entrances are closed until further notice.

Those on base are ordered to shelter until further notice.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar