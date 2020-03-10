Nashville woman arrested for third DUI tells officer ‘you are the weakest link, goodbye’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 37-year-old woman has been charged with her third DUI offense after police reportedly found her intoxicated at West Nashville Papa John’s.

Bridgett Baldwin was in the drive-thru on Charlotte Pike trying to order food when an employee called police.

According to an arrest affidavit, when an officer arrived, they found an open container of alcohol in Baldwin’s center console. She was reportedly sitting in the driver seat with music playing extremely loud. When asked if she had been drinking, she started talking in “intangible sentences,” according to Metro police.

Bridgette Baldwin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said she exited the vehicle and tried to hide the open container in her purse. Baldwin then allegedly went back into the car and tried to make a phone call. She exited the vehicle again, threw the container on the ground and stomped on it, according to Metro police The document stated Baldwin admitted she had been drinking.

After being placed into custody, she reportedly started yelling and saying she was a paralegal and would have the officer’s job, according to the arrest report. Metro police said she called the officer a racist and kept saying “you are the weakest link, goodbye.”

Baldwin had two previous DUI convictions, one in December 2015 and another in October 2009.