NATIONWIDE AMBER ALERT: Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl; may be in ‘extreme danger’

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WRIC & WIAT) — A nationwide Amber Alert is in effect for a missing 14-year-old Virginia girl.

According to Virginia Police, 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks is believed to have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend and she is said to be in “extreme danger.”

Louisa County Officials in Virginia shared with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia that 14-year-old Isabel Hicks may be with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch.

Friday, October 25th, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Isabel Hicks. She was last seen on Monday, October 21st.

Deputies with Louisa County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for felony abduction as the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia.

Hicks is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Authorities believe Lynch is armed with a 9MM and had recent suicidal ideations. They are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, similar to the one pictured below, with the VA tag VEM-9071 and they could be anywhere at this point.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Federal investigators said the rear passenger door handle is missing on the car and it could have other Virginia tags, including UXW-3614, and/or a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” tag 2499UT.

If you see Hicks or Lynch, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact 911 or their department at 804-261-1044 or call the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.