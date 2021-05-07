Navajo Nation reports more than 100K fully vaccinated

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation is celebrating a major milestone in its vaccination efforts. As of Friday, May 7, the Navajo Nation has fully vaccinated more than 100,000 residents.

Nearly 226,000 have received one dose. President Jonathan Nez says that’s half of their population. “This is a great achievement for the Navajo people and our health care workers. Well over half of the adult population on the Navajo Nation is fully vaccinated. If you consider only the individuals who live on the Navajo Nation and receive their health care service from the Navajo Area IHS, that percentage increases to over 70%,” said President Nez.

The goal is to reach 75% before considering reopening to visitors.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the state is preparing to reopen by the end of June. That’s if the state reaches its goal of 60% of New Mexicans being vaccinated. The New Mexico Department of Health released the updated statewide COVID-19 map on Wednesday, May 5 which shows that almost the entire state is at the least restrictive Turquoise Level. The two counties that remain in the Green Level are Valencia and Catron counties while Chaves County is in Yellow.