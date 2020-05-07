NBA allowing facilities to open for practice with limitations, CNN reports

NEW YORK — According to CNN.com, the NBA informed all of its franchises that their facilities may open on Friday and be used on a voluntary basis by up to four individual players.
CNN also said that the NBA told franchises they need to also follow all local or state guidelines.
The Portland Trail Blazers have confirmed to CNN that their facility will be open on Friday for players to utilize.
