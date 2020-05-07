NBA allowing facilities to open for practice with limitations, CNN reports

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies practice before an NBA basketball game in Miami, Fla. If so inclined, NBA teams like Miami, Orlando and Utah could all be back in the gym for voluntary workouts in small groups starting Friday when the league ban on such things expires. None of them will be reopening that day. There’s a clear desire for basketball to resume but, perhaps mindful of how rushing back too quickly hurt other leagues around the world, the NBA seems to be taking very cautious baby steps back to the court. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

NEW YORK — According to CNN.com, the NBA informed all of its franchises that their facilities may open on Friday and be used on a voluntary basis by up to four individual players.

CNN also said that the NBA told franchises they need to also follow all local or state guidelines.

The Portland Trail Blazers have confirmed to CNN that their facility will be open on Friday for players to utilize.

