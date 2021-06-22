NBC sends out online casting call for title role in ‘Annie Live!’- How to audition

NBC is searching for a girl to star in the title role of ‘Annie Live.’ (Photo: NBC)

(WDTN) – NBC is looking nationwide for a young person to fill the role of Annie in their “Annie Live!” show that will air in December.

The company said the person who plays Annie has to be an 11-year-old girl of any ethnicity that can “bring optimism, spunk, honesty and a wisdom beyond their years to the classic role.” The person cast in the role must also have a “excellent voice with a strong high belt, great comedic timing and excellent dance skills.”

“She has a heart of gold, despite her share of mischievous situations,” said the company. “Every girl can relate to her in some way.”

Auditions are virtual and anyone can send in a video. Rehearsals for the show will be in October and November 2021 in New York. The live broadcast will air December 2, 2021 on NBC from New York.

For more information, www.castittalent.com/Annie_Live.