NC man wins $200,000 lottery prize on way to final chemotherapy treatment

PINK HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina man was on his way to his final session of chemotherapy when he decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and won $200,000, WTVD reports.

“I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo,” said Foster, who’s battling colon cancer. “Winning this made it my lucky day.”

Ronnie Foster, of Pink Hill, stopped at the Short Stop on Jackson Street in Beulaville and bought a “Win It All” scratch-off.

“I bought a $1 ticket and won $5,” said Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker. “I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one.”

After not winning anything on the first ticket, he scratched the second one.

“I saw all those zeroes and I froze,” Foster said. “I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“I have good insurance,” Foster said. “But there is still some cost. This will make it a whole lot easier.”