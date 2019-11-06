Nearly 700,000 people moved out of California last year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Just under 700,000 people loaded up a moving truck and said goodbye to the Golden State last year.

U.S. census data shows that only a half million moved to California during that same time.

That means there are 200,000 more residents going out than coming in.

So where are they headed?

The Lone Star state — Texas — topped the list of places that ex-Californians moved to last year, with over 86,000 trading flip flops for cowboy boots.

The other hot spots for exiles — Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Oregon.

“I mean I’ve known a lot of people to move to Texas,” said a local delivery driver. “I know a couple people who move to Oklahoma. There’s even people who moved all the way to Tennessee.”

This delivery driver said he’s thought about moving just for a change of scenery, but knows others who have more serious reasons to fuel their flight out of the state.

“The cost-of-living, the opportunity for employment — it seems like it’s getting a little bit more difficult and more competitive. Salaries are the same, so they’re moving out to where the cost-of-living is lower and they can stretch their dollar a little bit more,” he said.

Some people KRON4’s Maureen Kelly talked to say they wouldn’t dream of leaving.

“I’ve been here for 23 years, our house is paid for, were comfortable. The climate is one thing that keeps me here,” said one Bay Area resident.

A recent poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found that half of California voters have thought about moving out.

The top two reasons are the high cost of housing and high taxes.