‘Needed protecting’; WWII flag stolen from Reno City Hall amid protest returned

A photo provided by KRNV journalist Kenzie Margiott shows a note addressed to Margiott and a flag from a World War II battleship after it was anonymously returned to KRNV. The flag was stolen from its display Saturday after people broke into the city hall amid protests over the death of George Floyd. (Kenzie Margiott via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials say an American flag from a World War II battleship that was stolen from its display Saturday after people broke into Reno City Hall has been returned.

A city spokesman says the glass display case that held the U.S.S. Reno flag was smashed during demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

A KRNV journalist says the flag was inside a package anonymously delivered to the station Tuesday.

The journalist says she called the city immediately and the vice mayor arrived within the hour with tears in his eyes.

The flag was donated to the city in 1946. Two sailors from Reno served on the U.S.S. Reno during the war.

