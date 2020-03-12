Neiman Marcus to close most discount stores, focus on luxury

NEW YORK (AP) — Neiman Marcus is ditching the off-price business and focusing on its high-end customers.

The Dallas-based privately held luxury retailer said that it’s closing more than half of its remaining 22 Last Call stores, which sold designer brands at big discounts. The company said the moves, which will result in 500 job cuts, are designed to free up resources to better focus on high-end customers.

Neiman Marcus is combining the online and store teams and will shift the role of sales associates to what it calls trusted client advisers who will help customers not just buy products but assist them with dining options and other services like beauty.

Neiman Marcus will also eliminate 250 non-selling associates.