New Balance is teaming up with Jolly Rancher to create a shoe line that sneakerheads will go crazy for

Lubbock, TX — New Balance and Jolly Rancher are collaborating on a line of shoes and apparel inspired by NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s favorite childhood candy. Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers has been working with New Balance on a line of merchandise that includes the KAWHI basketball shoe, a lifestyle sneaker, and other items like shorts, warm-up pants, and slides. Now, the line is expanding to include colorful items and Jolly Rancher imagery.

The Jolly Rancher and New Balance collection will feature the signature KAWHI basketball shoe as well as two other sneaker styles, slides, and a t-shirt, according to Hypebeast. Items will be available in either an “original flavor” or “blue raspberry” colorway based on the popular candies.

Besides the colorway, the clothing items will feature Jolly Rancher imagery, including the cartoon watermelon, blue raspberry, green apple, and grape mascots used on the candy’s packaging. On the sneakers, the cartoons will be small and subtle but the slides feature a pattern made up of the fruit characters. The collection is expected to be available for purchase exclusively from New Balance and Foot Locker in October