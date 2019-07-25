New Mexico State Police seize over $60 million in narcotics, other drugs

GALLUP, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from New Mexico State Police. On July 17, 2019 the New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression agents along with Uniform officers in Gallup, and HSI agents responded to a narcotics seizure at the Gallup Port of Entry on Interstate 40, west of Gallup, NM.

Initial investigation shows a Transport Inspector encountered a white Kenworth Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) that was driven by Leo Brown Jr. and a male passenger. During an inspection, an odor of raw marijuana was detected within the cabin of the CMV.

During the investigation, officers discovered a box that had sticker markings with “Exotic High THC” and seven large duffle bags inside the cabin of the CMV. Four of those duffle bags were tied shut. Brown and the passenger denied ownership of the bags. The driver, Leo Brown Jr., was arrested without incident and is currently pending federal charges. The passenger will not be identified by New Mexico State Police.

The following narcotics were located inside the duffle bag and taken into evidence. The approximate street value in New Mexico is listed for each narcotic.

268.9 pounds of cocaine-$12,000,000

146.7 pounds of fentanyl-$50,000,000

20.7 pounds of heroin-$1,200,000

35.27 pounds of marijuana (High Grade) -$145,000

192 packages of THC concentrate-Unknown due to concentrated amount.

88 packages of THC candy-Unknown due to concentrated amount.

Fentanyl is now considered the deadliest drug replacing Heroin, reported by the Center of Disease Control. A single 2 milligram dose is considered lethal for most people (there are 453, 592 milligrams in a pound).

(This is a news release from the NMSP)