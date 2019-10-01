New NYC law issues fines up to $250k for calling someone an ‘illegal alien’

NEW YORK (WFLA) — A new law in New York City has made it illegal to use the term “illegal alien,” among others, in a demeaning, harassing way with fines up to $250,000.

Threatening to call ICE when motivated by discrimination, derogatory use of the term ‘illegal alien,’ and discrimination based on limited English proficiency are unlawful discriminatory treatment under the NYC Human Rights Law. NYC COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

The new law defines discrimination on the basis of perceived or actual immigration status and national origin. The guidance is for all public accommodations, employment and housing, according to the city’s Commission on Human Rights.

Read the full, 29-page directive here.

The use of the term “illegal alien,” among others, when used to demean, humiliate, or harass a person, is illegal.

It is also now illegal to discriminate against someone for speaking another language or for their limited English proficiency.

Threatening to call ICE in a discriminatory manner is also illegal.

The fine can be up to $250,000.