New plant-based chicken will be added to KFC’s menu

This undated product image provided by KFC shows plant-based chicken. Kentucky Fried Chicken plans to test plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at one of its restaurants in Atlanta. (KFC via AP)

(WVNS)– Meatless chicken is about to be the newest type of chicken at Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). Yes, you read that correctly. KFC will soon be adding meatless chicken to their menus.

The fast food chained will be partnering with the alternative protein company, Beyond Meat. Restaurants in Tennessee and North Carolina will do a test run of the plant-based fried chicken.

Beyond Meat made this announcement on Wed. Jan. 29, 2020. According to Fox News, the plant based fried chicken and chicken nuggets will look like and mimic the taste and texture of the real fried chicken and nuggets. The plant-based chicken will be 80 calories per piece.

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are leading the charge in plant-based food markets, because many people are having less animal consumption.

One KFC location in Atlanta tested the plant-based chicken in August to attract more customers. Other food giants can soon start selling plant-based meats.