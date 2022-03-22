NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — New Port Richey police arrested two people last Thursday whom they said killed their toddler by exposing the child to narcotics.

The New Port Richey Police Department said on Jan. 6, 2022, officers investigate the death of a 14-month-old boy.

According to an affidavit, the child’s mother, 26-year-old Andrea Smarr, told police she put her son in his crib the previous night, saying he was alive and healthy when he went to sleep.

At the time, the child didn’t show any signs of physical trauma, but the department said methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized from the home.

Police said video from a surveillance camera in their living room showed that the child was with his father, 24-year-old John Valiquette, before his mother put him to bed.

The video showed Valiquette asleep on the floor as the toddler roamed the living room unsupervised, picking up a scrap of tin foil and putting it in his mouth.

Smarr was then seen walking in with a pipe “commonly used to smoke methamphetamine,” according to the affidavit. Police said she removed the tin foil from her child’s mouth before taking him to the crib.

The affidavit said Smarr found her son dead the following morning and called law enforcement for help.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy on the toddler and found that the child was killed by combined drug toxicity. The affidavit said that methamphetamine and fentanyl was found inside the child’s system.

As such, police arrested Smarr and Valiquette on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Valiquette’s jail record showed that he was also arrested on March 15 on multiple charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.