New Wyoming law to allow people to harvest roadkill to eat

JACKSON, Wyoming — On Monday, April 12, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed a bill into law that would allow Wyoming residents the ability to salvage road-killed carcasses to eat.
According to The Associated Press, 30 other states have similar laws that allow residents to harvest roadkill they’ve hit.
Wyoming Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Mark Gillett told AP the department averages around 3,000 reports of wildlife-vehicle collisions a year.
The legislation does include exceptions: Bighorn sheep, mountain goats and grizzly bears won’t be salvageable. Residents will also need to remove the entire animal carcass.
WYDOT will create additional rules governing the process, and residents will be allowed to start harvesting roadkill meat by July.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.