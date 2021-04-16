New Wyoming law to allow people to harvest roadkill to eat

Wyoming Department of Transportation employees Richard Wilson and Shirley Weerhein pick up the carcass of an elk hit by a vehicle on Dec. 18, 2018, along Highway 191, southeast of Hoback Junction, Wyo. Legislation recently signed into law by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will allow people to salvage road-killed animals for food. (Ryan Dorgan/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)

JACKSON, Wyoming — On Monday, April 12, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed a bill into law that would allow Wyoming residents the ability to salvage road-killed carcasses to eat.

According to The Associated Press, 30 other states have similar laws that allow residents to harvest roadkill they’ve hit.

Wyoming Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Mark Gillett told AP the department averages around 3,000 reports of wildlife-vehicle collisions a year.

The legislation does include exceptions: Bighorn sheep, mountain goats and grizzly bears won’t be salvageable. Residents will also need to remove the entire animal carcass.

WYDOT will create additional rules governing the process, and residents will be allowed to start harvesting roadkill meat by July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.