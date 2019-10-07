New York 3-year-old needs help finding stuffed penguin

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After spending an afternoon of fun at the Petersburgh Harvest Fest over the weekend, three-year-old Charley Pepper’s penguin went missing.

Her mom, Megan Berube, posted a picture of the penguin on Facebook with hopes to reunite the two.

“My very sad three year old would love to find her beloved penguin. He was accidentally left at Petersburgh harvest fest. Please share”

If anyone has seen the missing penguin or has any information please reach out to Megan Berube via Facebook, or send us a tip at news@news10.com.