1  of  25
Closings or Delays
Aldersgate Church Alexander Chapel Church Broadway Church of Christ, Lubbock Church on the Rock First Baptist Church in Idalou First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Cumberland Presbyterian Church First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Greenlawn Church of Christ Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lubbock County Courthouse Monterey Church of Christ New Dimensions Tabernacle New Hope Baptist Church Oakwood United Methodist Church Rock Solid Athletics Saithe Christian Family Church Second Baptist Church Second Baptist Church, Levelland South Plains Church of Christ Sunset Church of Christ The Message Church Trinity Church Victory Life Church West Texas Church

Newly hired gas station worker stole $17,000 on his first shift, police say

National
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. – A Connecticut gas station worker’s first shift was a busy one – police say he stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, as well as the employment file that contained his name.

In late January, the manager at Go On Gas in Hamden checked his store cameras using an app on his phone, police said.

The manager then called police to report that the “new overnight employee” had vanished after swiping cash, lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes and the personnel file.

Police estimate the total value of the items is $17,183.

With no record of the man’s name, Hamden police are now hoping anyone with information about the worker will call the department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar