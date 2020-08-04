Newly-leaked bodycam video obtained by ‘The Daily Mail’ in George Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS– New police bodycam footage obtained by The Daily Mail shows what happened in the last moments of George Floyd’s life, according to CNNewsource.

Floyd was approached by police because of allegations about him using a counterfeit $20 bill.

In the video Floyd spoke of his concern that he might die in the police encounter that began with officers approaching his car with guns drawn.

The footage shown from the body cameras worn by two of the Minneapolis Police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest may be disturbing to watch for some viewers.

The footage started with former Officer Thomas Lane telling Floyd, “Put your hand up there,” CNNewsource reported. “Put your f**king hand up there.”

Floyd went on to tell officers he was shot before.

“Put your hands on the wheel,” Lane said.

Floyd then complied and said, “Yes sir.”

The obtained footage then showed Lane pointing a gun at Floyd within 25 seconds of him and former officer J. Alexander Kueng knocking on the window of the Floyd’s car, CNNewsource reported.

Soon after, Floyd was asked to exit the vehicle.

“Please don’t shoot me Mr. Officer, please,” he said. “Please don’t shoot me, man.”

After Floyd was pulled from the vehicle and cuffed, Floyd was seen struggling not once, but twice during the incident, according to CNNewsource.

The second struggle was much more forceful after Floyd said he claustrophobic.

“I can’t choke, I can’t breathe, Mr. Officer, please,” he said. “I wanna lay on the ground, I wanna lay on the ground. I wanna lay on the ground.”

After Floyd’s second struggle, bodycam footage shows they fall out on Lane’s side and go to the ground, CNNewsource reported.

Then, that is when former Officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck.

“I can’t breathe officer, ahhhh,” said Floyd. “They’ll kill me, man.”

Chauvin could then be heard saying, “It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

Then, from the perspective of Kueng’s camera, he asked if Floyd should be moved.

“Please, please please,” said Floyd.

Lane then asked if Floyd should be rolled on his side.

“No, he’s staying put where we got him,” Chauvin said.

Lane said he was worried about the “excited delirium or whatever.”

“That’s why we got the ambulance coming,” Chauvin said.

Floyd lost consciousness shortly after, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to CNNewsource.