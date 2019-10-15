Newlyweds ask for donations to local animal shelter instead of wedding gifts

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW FOX 8) — The Wayne County Humane Society is expressing its gratitude for a “tremendous” gift.

According to a post on its Facebook page, newlyweds Jeananne and Jonathan Wickham asked guests for donations to the shelter in lieu of wedding gifts.

The shelter says the couple donated more than 1,200 cans of wet food, 750 lbs of dry food, a massive amount of cleaning supplies and more than $2,000 for the humane society’s medical fund.

Two kittens have already benefited from life-saving medical care, thanks to the money, according to the post.

The shelter says it is so grateful for the amazing display of kindness.

