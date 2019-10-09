No more ‘king’ or ‘queen’ at Ohio school

MILFORD, Ohio — An Ohio high school has elected two female students as its homecoming royalty instead of having a male king and female queen.

Students Abbey Stropes and Trinity Miller were elected to the top spots of Milford High School’s homecoming court at Friday night’s football game. Both girls held scepters instead of wearing crowns.

“Choosing students for Homecoming Court is a long-standing tradition that has always been completely decided by student votes, and this year is no different,” said Nancy House, Superintendent in a Facebook post. “Congratulations to the 14 students who were picked by their peers to represent their class as Homecoming Royalty and Court.”

According to a statement, the eastern Cincinnati suburb’s school will use the term “Homecoming Royalty” instead of king and queen from now on.

The school says they made this change in terminology to ensure every student feels included.