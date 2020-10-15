NO PAIN, NO GAIN Nearly half of Americans have ‘gym-xiety’ about injuring themselves when they work out, according to new research

Lubbock, TX — The survey asked asked 2,000 Americans — just over 1,800 of whom exercise regularly — about what holds them back during their fitness journeys and found 46% said they get nervous while working out because they don’t want to hurt themselves. Nearly six in 10 of these respondents also shared this injury anxiety holds them back from trying new routines. Fifty-four percent of respondents who exercise also said they worry about possibly having incorrect form or technique and feel embarrassed when trying new routines.

In fact, this gym-xiety has even led 44% of active respondents to stop exercising altogether because they are so afraid of injuring themselves.

42% of physically-active respondents have experienced an exercise injury.

The top injuries these respondents have experienced included muscle cramps (21%), muscle spasms (17%) and a sprained ankle (14%).

Despite these unfortunate circumstances, 78% percent of all 2,000 respondents surveyed wish they were more physically active.

A quarter of these respondents share the biggest hurdle that keeps them from exercising more is lack of time.

Twenty-three percent of these respondents also said they have weak knees and feel like they can’t do cardio exercises.

Two in 10 of those surveyed who want to increase their physical activity are also overwhelmed by the amount of exercise routines out there.

Despite these worries of injury and feeling overwhelmed, the top emotion physically active respondents feel during their workouts is determination.