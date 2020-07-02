‘No thank you, Dr. Fauci.’ Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top COVID-19 expert

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told host Laura Ingraham, “I don’t need his advice anymore,” when they were discussing the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci.

“Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things,” Patrick said in a clip from the June 30 show. “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him.”

Patrick claimed Fauci “has been wrong every time on every issue,” but did not elaborate.

Fauci spoke Tuesday during a Senate hearing, saying more than 50% of new infections in Texas, Florida, California and Arizona are in areas where there are surges.

“We’ve got to make sure that when states start to try and open again, they need to follow the guidelines that have been very carefully laid out, with regard to checkpoints,” Fauci said. “What we’ve seen in several states are different iterations of that, perhaps maybe in some, going too quickly and skipping over some of the checkpoints.”

Fauci was referring to the White House’s guidelines for reopening, in which states are recommended to satisfy criteria related to cases, symptoms and hospitals before proceeding to reopening.

Texas paused and then rolled back its reopening on Friday, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order that closed bars and limited restaurants to 50% capacity. On that same day, Dr. Deborah Birx included Austin as one of the most “concerning” metro areas in the country during a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting.

Texas has seen a surge of cases in the past week. As of Tuesday, KXAN’s count — which compiles data from individual counties in the state — shows 167,642 total cases and 2,495 deaths. There were 6,975 new cases reported Tuesday.

Patrick told Ingraham that “We’ll listen to a lot of science, we’ll listen to a lot of doctors and Governor Abbott, myself and other state leaders will make the decision — no thank you, Dr. Fauci.”

Earlier this week, Abbott spoke to KXAN and echoed the state’s reliance on data to inform its actions moving forward, saying his order to shut down bars was a result of “so many people” testing positive who were “contracting it in bar-type settings.”

Patrick said he thought stepping back on bars was “the right decision” and that the state needs “help from young people to bring the cases down.”

Patrick issued the following statement:

“On the same day that presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden announced he would put Anthony Fauci on his team if he is elected president, Dr. Fauci took a swipe at Republican states and COVID19 — specifically charging that Texas had “skipped over” some steps in our plan to fight the pandemic. It is notable that Dr. Fauci did not criticize Andrew Cuomo’s deadly decisions in New York or California’s strategy, whose months long draconian lock down has had no impact on case numbers there. Note that the death rate in New York is 161 per hundred thousand, while Texas is 8.3 per hundred thousand. The California death rate is almost twice that of Texas.

“As I said, when it comes to public policy, I have consulted with many doctors, scientists and hospital administrators, but going forward, I will not be listening to Dr. Fauci because he makes wild statements off the cuff that are not useful. Recall, Dr. Fauci has said:

On Jan 23, Dr. Fauci told Newsmax that the coronavirus was “not a major threat.”

On Jan 24, Dr. Fauci said that he feels China is being more transparent with the world this time than it was during previous outbreaks, such as the 2003 SARS outbreak. “This time around from my perception they look like they’re being quite transparent,” he said.

On Jan 28, Dr. Fauci said, “The driver of respiratory outbreaks is symptomatic people, not asymptomatic carriers.”

On Feb 17, Dr. Fauci said the risk of coronavirus in the US is “really very minimal because there really are only 15 cases now, in addition to those who were shipped here.”

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Fauci went on to say the cases “were identified, they were isolated, and the contacts were traced.” He said the soonest a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could make it through the development process and clinical trials is “at least a year to a year and a half.”

On Mar 8, Dr. Fauci said, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.” While masks may block some droplets, Fauci said, they do not provide the level of protection people think they do. Wearing a mask may also have unintended consequences: People who wear masks tend to touch their face more often to adjust them, which can spread germs from their hands.

“Throughout the pandemic, Dr. Fauci has been all over the map in terms of estimates on both cases and fatalities ranging from no impact to 2 million deaths, back down to a 100,000 to 200,000 deaths.”