North Carolina day care worker charged with breaking infant’s leg

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina day care worker is charged with breaking an infant’s leg who was in her care, warrants show.

Kimberly Boykin, 51, of Middlesex, faces a felony charge of negligent child abuse-serious injury following the incident on April 23, court documents say.

Boykin is accused of twisting a 6-month-old child’s left leg – causing an oblique fracture of the left femur, warrants show.

Boykin also did not report the incident despite “several opportunities to do so,” document say.

An arrest warrant was issued by Knightdale police for Boykin on Aug. 20.

Boykin was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

She received and posted a $50,000 bond early Tuesday.

She is scheduled to appear in Wake County again Sept. 17.

Town of Knightdale officials told CBS 17 that Boykin works at Widewaters Learning Center. The five-star day care has been cited for six violations on the nine most recent reviews, records show.