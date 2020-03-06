North Carolina deputies ‘arrest’ woman on her 100th birthday, letting her check item off bucket list

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Person County Sheriff’s Office helped cross an item off a woman’s bucket list by arresting her Tuesday on her 100th birthday.

Deputies R.D. Weaver and Tevin Dixon served the “indecent exposure” warrant Tuesday while Ruth Bryant was enjoying a birthday lunch at Cambridge Hills. They cuffed her to her walker as she fussed about being arrested. She told one of the deputies he “was getting on my last nerve,” the Courier-Times reported.

Lights and sirens were on as the deputies took Bryant from the assisted living facility to the jail.

Bryant, upon arriving at the jail, Bryant told the deputies they should really be arresting the “people who make these low damn seats in all these cars. You ought to arrest every one of them.”

Bryant had her mugshot taken following the “arrest.”

(The Courier-Times contributed to this report)