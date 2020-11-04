North Dakota legislature candidate who died of COVID-19 wins election

BISMARCK, N.D. (NEXSTAR) — A North Dakota state legislative candidate who died in October due to COVID-19 complications won his election on Tuesday.

David Andahl, 55, died in October. His mother, Pat Andahl, told The Bismarck Tribune that her son had been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease and died after being sick for about four days.

Andahl received 35% of the vote to win one of two seats. Dave Nehring won the second seat in District 8.

Pat Andahl said her son had been “very careful” about the pandemic and was passionate about the idea of serving in government.

“He had a lot of feelings for his county … and wanting to make things better, and his heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry,” she said.

A native of Bismarck, Andahl graduated from Century High School in 1983, earned an associate degree from Bismarck State College, and studied animal science at North Dakota State University.

He was a rancher and land developer, serving as a partner and general manager of 4T Ranch, a cattle and custom hay operation north of Bismarck.

Andahl also served on the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission – including eight years as chairman.