HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A day after the fatal shooting of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun rights advocacy group, issued a statement regarding the tragic incident.

The NRD offered their “deepest sympathies” to the families and victims of the Uvalde school shooting that happened on Tuesday.

While the shooting remains under investigation, the gun rights advocacy group says they will be holding its NRA-ILA Annual Leadership Forum in Houston where Former President Trump will be speaking. Firearms and firearm accessories will not be permitted at the event.

The full NRA statement reads as follows: