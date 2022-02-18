NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say a Marine Corps reservist charged in last year’s U.S. Capitol riot also schemed with a nurse to steal, forge and sell hundreds of coronavirus vaccination cards.

Prosecutors say the nurse sometimes destroyed vaccine doses and made bogus entries in New York state records to help fake immunizations.

Cpl. Jia Liu and nurse Steven Rodriguez were arrested Thursday on charges of conspiring to commit forgery and to defraud the federal government.

Liu’s lawyer declined to comment, and a message was left for Rodriguez’ attorney.

Separately, Liu has pleaded not guilty to entering the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.