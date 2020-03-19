NY man indicted for assaulting woman, sexually abusing dog

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Frey of Elmira was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly assaulting a woman with a baseball bat and engaging in sexual intercourse with a dog.

According to court documents, Frey allegedly struck a woman with a baseball bat, “causing substantial pain or impairment of her physical condition,” on March 1, 2020.

Frey has been indicted on one count of assault in the second degree and one count of sexual misconduct.

