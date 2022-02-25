NEW YORK (AP) — New York City public school students will be allowed to remove their masks outside starting next week but must keep them on indoors for now.

Schools Chancellor David Banks announced the new policy in a news release Friday.

The move comes as COVID-19 infections in New York continue to decline after a spike in December and January.

Mayor Eric Adams hailed the revised mask rules in several TV and radio appearances Friday.

But Adams gave no target date for lifting the indoor mask mandate in schools.

City students will return to the classroom on Monday after a weeklong break.