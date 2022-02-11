NEW YORK (AP) — Several thousand New York City public workers could lose their jobs Friday if they don’t show they’ve complied with the city’s mandate requiring they receive at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They represent about 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce, including teachers, firefighters and police officers.

FILE – A person holds a sign during the anti-vaccine mandate protest ahead of possible termination of New York City employees due to their vaccination status, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New York. Several thousand New York City public workers could lose their jobs Friday, Feb. 11, if they don’t show they’ve complied with the city’s mandate requiring they receive at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

The mass firings will mark a new line in the sand for the nation’s largest city, which has imposed some of the most sweeping vaccine mandates in the country.

This vaccine mandate was imposed last year and required most city workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of October or be placed on unpaid leave.

New workers who started their jobs after Aug. 2 were likewise required to show that they’ve received their shots.