Oat milk surges to second most popular in plant-based dairy

LUBBOCK, Texas — A few years ago, oak milk first appeared on grocery store shelves.

In that time, it has become the second most popular plant-based milk, according to sales statistics from SPINS.

Oat milk sales represented a total of $213.35 million in the 52 weeks before September 6 — an increase of 350.8 percent from a year ago for refrigerated varieties and 106.4 percent for shelf-stable products.

The most popular plant-based milk is almond milk, which has 63 percent of the total market.



Almond milk sales racked up $1.497 billion in that same 52-week period.



Soy milk, with $202.25 million in sales, was edged out of second place by oat milk.

Plant-based milk has been steadily growing and represented 14 percent of the milk category last year, according to statistics from the Plant Based Foods Association.

Sales of plant-based milk grew 5 percent in 2019, while sales of dairy milk were relatively flat.