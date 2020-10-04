Oat milk surges to second most popular in plant-based dairy

National

by: , EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by THOMAS URBAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A few years ago, oak milk first appeared on grocery store shelves.

In that time, it has become the second most popular plant-based milk, according to sales statistics from SPINS.

Oat milk sales represented a total of $213.35 million in the 52 weeks before September 6 — an increase of 350.8 percent from a year ago for refrigerated varieties and 106.4 percent for shelf-stable products.

The most popular plant-based milk is almond milk, which has 63 percent of the total market.

Almond milk sales racked up $1.497 billion in that same 52-week period.

Soy milk, with $202.25 million in sales, was edged out of second place by oat milk.

Plant-based milk has been steadily growing and represented 14 percent of the milk category last year, according to statistics from the Plant Based Foods Association.

Sales of plant-based milk grew 5 percent in 2019, while sales of dairy milk were relatively flat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar