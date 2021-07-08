Off-duty Knoxville officer knocked unconscious, accused of making racist remarks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said an internal investigation was underway, as reported Wedneday by WATE.com. WATE reported an off-duty officer attended a wedding reception on June 26 and was knocked unconscious by another attendee.

WATE cited eyewitness accounts and an offense report as saying officer Tanner Holt, 22, made racial comments to a Black man.

Holt said he, “didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall,” according to the police investigators cited by WATE.

An incident report stated Holt continued to make racial remarks despite the other man telling him several times to stop talking about race.

Four witnesses corroborated accounts of the incident, although one witness admitted not hearing what was said. All witnesses stated that Holt was very intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Holt was taken to a hospital for treatment. No charges had been filed in the incident as of Thursday.

A police spokesperson said incident was immediately reported to supervisors, and Chief Eve Thomas requested an Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation remained ongoing, the spokesperson said.

“He has been out since the incident occurred while recovering from the injuries he sustained,” Knoxville Police spokesman Scott Erland said. “It is unknown at this time when he will be cleared to return to work. His current assignment is patrol in the West District. A decision will be made regarding his assignment when he is cleared to return while the investigation proceeds.”