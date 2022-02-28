SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Northern California authorities found a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car when it was stolen.

Police say the 2008 Buick Enclave was taken while Jacob Jardine’s mother was unloading groceries at about 4 a.m. Sunday in Sunnyvale, south of San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for five San Francisco Bay area counties.

The CHP cancelled the alert 13 hours later when an officer found the boy in the car about four miles from where it was stolen.

There’s no indication whether the thief knew the child was in the car when it was stolen. Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions.