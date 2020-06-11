Officer in Breonna Taylor case faces assault claims

One of the officers under investigation in the death of Breonna Taylor is now facing sexual assault allegations.

Brett Hankison is believed to have fired into Taylor’s apartment through a window with the shades drawn.

As the FBI investigates Taylor’s death, police say there are now several women who accuse Hankison of sexual assault.

They join in the demand for justice and Hankison’s name starts to stand out.

Stories posted to social media of young women trying to make their way home from St. Matthews bars at the end of the night saying Hankison approached them in uniform in his marked car offering them a safe ride home.

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky said it’s important to take their claims seriously because we live in a world with rape culture.

“If any of those individuals I would think want to speak, either to certain detectives in LMPD, in the Kentucky state police or investigators in the attorney general’s office, any of those law enforcement officers should listen and should take it very seriously,” Beshear said.

An attorney representing Hankison has not yet responded to these claims.

Police say investigators are looking into the allegations and want anyone with information to contact them.

So far, no charges have been filed, and there are no lawsuits against Hankison.

Kaitlin Rust and CNN Newsource contributed to this article.