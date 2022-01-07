Officer who killed Colorado spree shooter released from hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A police officer hailed as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman on a murderous rampage has been released from the hospital.

The gunman shot and wounded Officer Ashley Ferris before she returned fatal fire, ending the Dec. 27 killing spree that took five lives and spanned Denver and Lakewood.

Last week, our community faced a terrible tragedy when a gunman killed 5 people & injured others. Among the injured was Agent Ashley Ferris. Today, she was released from the hospital & back into the arms of her family & friends. Thank you #AgentFerris for your strength & heroism. pic.twitter.com/5Qr51lpdSs — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 7, 2022

On Thursday, Ferris “was released from the hospital and back into the arms of her family and friends,” the Lakewood Police Department tweeted just before 6 p.m.

A video from the department shows Ferris smiling as she’s wheeled out of the hospital, surrounded by cheering hospital staff and fellow officers.

Ferris, a U.S. Army veteran, “will continue her recovery and has the complete love and support of her family, friends, our agency and police family, city and the community,” the department wrote.