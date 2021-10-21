Officials confirm Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set, victims identified

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting on the set of a western movie being filmed near Santa Fe has turned deadly. Santa Fe County deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie ‘Rust’ starring Alec Baldwin is being filmed.

The Sheriff’s Office says Baldwin shot and killed the photography director, 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins. She was taken to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque where she died. Deputies say crews were filming a scene that involved a prop firearm. It’s not clear what happened but two people were shot.

Deputies taped off a church on set which was put on lockdown and production has been halted in the meantime. The movie’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was taken to the Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe and is receiving treatment.

As of right now, no charges have been filed. The investigation remains open and active as detectives interview witnesses. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.