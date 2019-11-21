Ohio man says someone broke in and left behind a bag of odd items

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner in Ohio found a window pushed out of his house. Although nothing had been taken, someone did leave a bag behind with some very odd items inside.

About a week ago, Mark Shepard discovered the window leading to the basement of his Park Street home had been pushed out.

Nothing was missing but he did find something that didn’t belong — a small bag near the glass.

“I couldn’t figure out what it would be for,” Shepard said.

He didn’t think anything of it and just set it somewhere in the house.

That is, until his sister, Lori Benedetto, stopped by Tuesday. Shepard showed her the sealed, clear bag. Inside was a microcassette tape, a gold coin and seven human teeth.

“Working at the airport, former TSA, I’ve looked at millions of bags and I have never seen anything so bizarre in my entire life,” Benedetto said.

“I was, at first, kind of flabbergasted,” said James Fabian, Benedetto’s husband. “Then I thought about it and thought who might have done it. Then started thinking, ‘This might be like voodoo.’”

Benedetto and Fabian, a retired police officer, believe the bizarre break-in could be connected to an ongoing harassment issue Shepard has been dealing with for months — something they even noted in a report filed with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’ve had an individual, was riding by a lot. Like 20, 30, 40 times a day for a long period of time,” Shepard said.

Shepard has sores on the back of his head, which he believes were caused by people pointing lasers at him. He said he captured evidence in a selfie taken on his phone.

We could not independently confirm those claims.

He said the lasers damaged his home surveillance system.

“This whole thing is really bizarre and really horrifying,” Benedetto said.