Ohio woman mauled, killed by her own dogs

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio (CNN Newsource) – A woman attacked and killed by her own dogs in Southwest Ohio.

According to an incident report, the victim was found dead in her Clearcreek Township home on Friday.

Police say the family’s two Great Danes killed 49-year-old Mary Matthews.

Mary’s husband Mark Matthews said he was gone for three days and when he came home, he found his wife.

“I come home with my son because my son picked me up, and we found her in the bathroom,” said Mathews said. “They got her leg and they got her under the arm.”

Investigators say the woman suffered multiple wounds.

“We got some preliminary results back from the coroner’s office, and the cause of death is being attributed to the dog attacks,” said Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill.

Mark said they adopted the dogs two years ago. He said one of them became vicious recently and bit him in the arm about three weeks ago.

“I wanted to get rid of him, but she wouldn’t because Mary loved them like family,” he said.

Investigators say there were signs that the woman tried to fight off the attack and even put the animals on the back porch, but never called authorities for help.

“If you have a vicious dog, get rid of it. I wouldn’t take the chance at all because they are a ticking time bomb,” Mark said.